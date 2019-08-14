|
Diane M. Tauber, 65, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family and friends. She was born May 30, 1954, in McKeesport, daughter of the late George and Elizabeth (Mellor) Tauber. Prior to her retirement, Diane was previously employed by Mine Safety, Cleaveland Price Inc., and General Carbide. Diane and her camera were inseparable and this could be seen through her many pictures of the local wildlife that were admired by many. She was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Donald Gold; son, Jesse Petrulak and his wife, Paula; brother, Denny (Carol) Tauber; two grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m.
Be your dog's hero and make a donation to ChaseaWayK9cancer.org in Diane's name, as she would have wanted. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
