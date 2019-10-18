|
|
Dixie (Daniels) Janzef, 84, of Harrison City, formerly of Irwin, died Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Feb. 21, 1935, in Needmore, Licking Creek Township, the daughter of the late Blaine and Verda (Hollenshead) Daniels. Dixie was a nurse's aide for Jeannette Hospital for 34 years. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Raymond Janzef, and his daughter, Betty Hyland, and a sister Connie Pampus. She is survived by two sons, Arthur Youngstead and his wife, Cindy, of Shadyside, and Kirk Youngstead and his wife, Cyndi, of North Huntingdon; two daughters, Sherry Kimmell, of Harrison City, and Holly Roels and her husband, Terry, of Clemens, N.C.; a brother, Victor Daniels and his wife, Linda, of Irwin, and sisters, Kay Brady, of Florida, and Wava Zorker and her husband, Dick, of California; grandmother of Garrett and Mitchell Kimmell and Daniel, Luke, Lindsay and Jake Youngstead, and 14 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Ray's children, Marty (Ed) Magill, Bobby (Judy) Janzef, Glenn Janzef and Ray's son-in law, Dan Hyland.
Friends will be received from 1 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at which time a funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at OTT FUNERAL HOME, 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin.
Published in Norwin Star from Oct. 18 to Oct. 24, 2019