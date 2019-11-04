|
Dolores Cook Luft, 83, of Rillton, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. She was born June 1, 1936, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Howard and Anna (Fretz) Cook. She was a member of Mars Hills Baptist Church, Rillton, Pa., and was a loving and dedicated mother to her children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James A. Luft; and sister, Pearl Kunkle. She is survived by three sons, James A. Jr., of Herminie, Timothy D., of Rillton, and Mark A., of Rillton; two daughters, Cheryl George (David), of Irwin, and Lisa Ross, of Rillton; 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and brother, Anson (Arlene) Cook.
Services are private. Arrangements made by the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Private interment will be in Mars Hills Cemetery
Donations may be made to in memory of Dolores. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 14, 2019