Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Dudik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald E. Dudik


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald E. Dudik Obituary
Donald E. Dudik, 87, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. He was born May 21, 1932, in Port Vue, son of the late Michael and Pearl (Klaja) Dudik. Prior to his retirement, Don was a pipe inspector for US Steel and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. He enjoyed gardening, listening to oldies music and was an avid Steelers fan. Don was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Ann Dudik; and son, Shawn Dudik. He is survived by his daughter, Dawn Phillians and her husband, David Jr.; stepson, Scott Dudik and his wife, Cathi; three grandchildren, Gage, Gavin and Cylee; and sisters, Dolores Waskowitz, Linda Dudik and Cookie Marote.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A blessing service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by entombment in New St. Joseph Cemetery.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Jan. 16 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -