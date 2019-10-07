|
Donald H. Christopher, 86, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at his home. He was born Oct. 15, 1932, in Patton Township, a son of the late Chester and Josephine McLean Christopher. Donald was a member of Lutheran Church of the Holy Trinity in Irwin. He was a lifetime member of the Shaner Sportsmans Club, an avid hunter and a lifelong Steelers fan. He was an Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a production coordinator by Westinghouse Electric, East Pittsburgh. He was preceded in death by his wife of over 60 years, Kathleen T. Byrnes; an infant son; four brothers, Harold, Paul, Chester Jr. and Walter Christopher; and one sister, Margaret Henkel. He is survived by his children, Lynn Williams and her husband, Ross, Laura Cummins and her husband, Dave, Donna Stull and her husband, Herb, and David Christopher and his fiancee, Coleen Tokosh; grandchildren, Lauren (Clayton) Black, Alex and Katie Walkowski, and Joseph and John Tokosh; great-grandson, Brody Black; in-laws , Dianne and Frank Casorio; special friends, Dee and Sean McCarney, and many loving nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
