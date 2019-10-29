|
Donald Klanchar, 89, of North Huntingdon, passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his family, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. Don was born Nov. 15, 1929, in Herminie. He is survived by Rita (Montell/Montagano) Klanchar, his loving wife of 66 years; and their five loving children, Annette (Jim) Stolze, Lynn (Chip), Marty (Jeanne), Frank (Debbie), and Laurie. He had seven grandchildren whom he cherished, Dan (Lindsay) Stolze, Julie Stolze, Matt, Angela, Jennie and Geoff Klanchar, and Christine (Zach) Stewart; and great-granddaughter, Lena Mae Stolze, who brought much joy to him. He is also survived by a sister, Geraldine Pezze; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Jennie (Drop) Klanchar; sister, Dorothy Snyder; and mother- and father-in-law Frank and Mary Montell. He was a generous, sensitive and kind man who was completely dedicated to his family. Don was the owner of Klanchar's Esso/Exxon for many years. He and Rita retired in 1992 and enjoyed many yearly family vacations at the beach. They enjoyed extensive travel to the National Parks, Florida, Italy, Slovenia, Alaska, and went on numerous cruises. He never lost his wanderlust for travel. Don loved listening to polka music and dancing. Don was a veteran of the Air Force, and one of his duties was maintaining President Truman's airplane. Don was a charter member of St. Agnes Church, and volunteer at bingo and dinners. He also volunteered at Norwin Meals on Wheels. His hobbies were building model airplanes and seasonal lawn decorations, many of which were gifted. The family would like to thank Senior Helpers, especially Susan and Jodi, UPMC Family Hospice nurse Kelly and aide Flo, for their kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Elizabeth Ann Seton Food Bank, checks made payable to St. Vincent DePaul c/o St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 200 Leger Road, North Huntingdon PA 15642, or Norwin Area Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 80, Irwin, Pa.
Friends will be received at from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, at OTT FUNERAL HOME in Irwin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at St. Agnes Church. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
Published in Norwin Star from Oct. 29 to Nov. 7, 2019