Donelle M. (Werner) Miller, of Marydel, Del., formerly of Jeannette, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, following a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loved ones at her daughter's residence in Wendel. Donelle was born Sept. 26, 1954, in Jeannette, the eldest daughter of the late Donald and Rita (Colangelo) Werner. Donelle was also preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence, and a brother, Michael Werner. She was a longtime foster parent. Donelle was a homebody who loved being with family and loved being a caregiver. She is survived by her children, Brandy L. (Mark) Lockwood, Misty D. (Michael) Reynolds, Joshua J. (Adriene) Leonard, Lacey J. Miller and Danielle L. Miller; two foster sons; her grandchildren, Kylie (Don) Immel, Kelsey Lockwood, Zackary and Baylee Reynolds, Rachel, Samuel, Bethany and Bradley Leonard, Jason Eyster and Gaige Grossnickle; her great-granddaughter, Kaedence Immel; siblings, Pasquale Werner, Donald Werner Sr. and Marjorie Kastelic; mother-in-law, Arline (Ralph) Miller; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Toni) Miller, Ralph (Buzzy) Miller and Timmy Miller; sisters-in-law, Michelle (Michael) Werner and Kazuko Werner; also numerous nieces and nephews.
At Donelle's request, all arrangements were private. WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, was in charge of arrangements.
Those wishing may make a contribution to the SPCA or Amedisys Hospice. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19, 2019