Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Donelle Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donelle M. Miller


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donelle M. Miller Obituary
Donelle M. (Werner) Miller, of Marydel, Del., formerly of Jeannette, went home to be with the Lord Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, following a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her loved ones at her daughter's residence in Wendel. Donelle was born Sept. 26, 1954, in Jeannette, the eldest daughter of the late Donald and Rita (Colangelo) Werner. Donelle was also preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence, and a brother, Michael Werner. She was a longtime foster parent. Donelle was a homebody who loved being with family and loved being a caregiver. She is survived by her children, Brandy L. (Mark) Lockwood, Misty D. (Michael) Reynolds, Joshua J. (Adriene) Leonard, Lacey J. Miller and Danielle L. Miller; two foster sons; her grandchildren, Kylie (Don) Immel, Kelsey Lockwood, Zackary and Baylee Reynolds, Rachel, Samuel, Bethany and Bradley Leonard, Jason Eyster and Gaige Grossnickle; her great-granddaughter, Kaedence Immel; siblings, Pasquale Werner, Donald Werner Sr. and Marjorie Kastelic; mother-in-law, Arline (Ralph) Miller; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Toni) Miller, Ralph (Buzzy) Miller and Timmy Miller; sisters-in-law, Michelle (Michael) Werner and Kazuko Werner; also numerous nieces and nephews.
At Donelle's request, all arrangements were private. WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, was in charge of arrangements.
Those wishing may make a contribution to the SPCA or Amedisys Hospice. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now