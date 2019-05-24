|
|
Dorothy E. Tylavsky, 89, of North Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Walden's View, North Huntingdon. She was born Aug. 23, 1929, in North Braddock, a daughter of the late Ray and Helen Dedo Miller. Dorothy was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Irwin, and enjoyed shopping for clothes and visiting casinos. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lester N. Tylavsky; and brother, Raymond Miller. She is survived by her sister, Beatrice Simon and her husband, Albert; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Westmoreland County Humane Society. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from May 24 to May 30, 2019