Dorothy Ivan/Evans Manzlak, resident of North Huntingdon, formerly of Glassport, daughter of the late George and Susan (Timura) Ivan of Glassport, died in her 100th year on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. She graduated as the class salutatorian and was the last surviving member of Glassport High School class of 1938. A member of the former Holy Trinity/St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church in McKeesport, she was a past president of the Confraternity of Christian Mothers and Ladies of Charity, was awarded the Diocese of Pittsburgh Ladies of Charity Service Award Medal and founded the Holy Trinity Widows' Support Group. She was a church choir member where the Salesian-published poem she wrote, "Night of Nights," was set to music and sung at midnight Mass. She also served as Glassport's judge of election and was a Girl Scout leader, a past president of the Glassport Women's Club, past secretary of the Pittsburgh District of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association and an active volunteer and board member of the former Glassport Public Library. A resident of Redstone Highlands since 2013, she was known as the "poet" for her spiritual poems, several of which were published by the Salesians in their anthology books and booklets. Much to her delight, two were chosen for the "Salesian Golden Book of Poetry" placed in the Vatican Library, and several are posted on the Salesian website. At Redstone, she formed many friendships among residents, staff and caregivers. She considered each of them as additions to a loving family. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, John (Munzie) Manzlak, in 1981; a sister, Regina, in 1920; half sisters, Mary Gyurisin, Elizabeth Kushner and Elizabeth Maharik; half brothers, George and Michael Ivan; son-in-law, Pete Riesberg; and numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by daughters, Daria Riesberg, of Alamo, Calif., and Dr. Audrey (Timothy) Quinlan, of North Huntingdon; two grandchildren, Tara (Bill) Willenbrock, of Chantilly, Va., and Daniel (Deanna) Quinlan, of Cranberry; one step-grandson, Derik Riesberg, of California; three great-grandchildren; and four step-great-grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon, with Monsignor Paul Fitzmaurice officiating. Interment to follow in Calvary Cemetery, Port Vue.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626; Redstone Highlands Benevolent Care Fund; or the . www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Jan. 18 to Jan. 23, 2020