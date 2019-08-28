Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
7:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Duane Proctor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Duane J. Proctor


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Duane J. Proctor Obituary
Duane John "D.J." Proctor, 56, of Jeannette, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He was born May 18, 1963, in Jeannette, a son of the late Duane S. and Katherine (Totin) Proctor. D.J. was a chef and a member of Norwin Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing and hunting. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Proctor; son, Cody (Amber) Proctor; stepson, Joshua Craig and his fiancee, Nicole; brother, Michael (Sandy) Proctor; and uncle, Bud Totin.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norwin Church of the Nazarene, 110 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Duane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now