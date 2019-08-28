|
Duane John "D.J." Proctor, 56, of Jeannette, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He was born May 18, 1963, in Jeannette, a son of the late Duane S. and Katherine (Totin) Proctor. D.J. was a chef and a member of Norwin Church of the Nazarene. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing and hunting. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Proctor; son, Cody (Amber) Proctor; stepson, Joshua Craig and his fiancee, Nicole; brother, Michael (Sandy) Proctor; and uncle, Bud Totin.
Friends will be received from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norwin Church of the Nazarene, 110 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5, 2019