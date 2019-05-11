Norwin Star Obituaries
|
Edna J. Stevens


1941 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edna J. Stevens Obituary
Edna J. (Mallik) Stevens, 78, of Irwin, died Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was born April 18, 1941, in Patton Township, a daughter of the late Thomas and Anna (Morris) Mallik, and was also preceded in death by siblings, Annie Lipson, Marie "Toots" Pierce, Margaret Armbrust, Lucille Bosinger and Thomas, Marty, Charles, Larry, Harry and Elizabeth Mallik. Edna was a retired seamstress and a member of the Chevy Club. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert Stevens; her sons, Robert C. (Christine) Stevens, of Adamsburg, and William M. (Lindsay) Stevens, of Greensburg; her grandsons, Braylee M. and Tyler W. Stevens; siblings, Richard Mallik, of Churchill, Evelyn Bossar, of Erie, and Sara Filkosky, of Claridge; also nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from May 11 to May 23, 2019
