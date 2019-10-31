Home

James F. Kutch Funeral Home
433 Lincoln Highway Rt. 30
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-4054
Edward D. McCarron Obituary
Edward D. McCarron, 85, of North Versailles, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. He was the son of the late James and Alice (Walker) McCarron; beloved husband of 64 years to Mary "Shirley" (Cifone) McCarron; loving father of Edward McCarron, of North Versailles, and Kevin (Shari) McCarron, of Bradenton, Fla.; grandfather of Edward McCarron, Sean McCarron, Alyssa (Michael) Fick, Caitlin (Tristen) Laiten and Lauren (Nate) Loving; and great-grandfather of Levi Fick, Lauren Fick, Ean Laiten, Asher Laiten and Atol-I Laiten. Ed was preceded in death by his brothers, James, Patrick and Robert McCarron.
Friends were received Wednesday at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054. Mass of Christian Burial was Thursday in St. Robert Bellarmine Church with Father Vincent Velas celebrating. Interment followed with military honors at Good Shepherd Cemetery.
www.kutchfuneralhome.org.
Published in Norwin Star on Oct. 31, 2019
