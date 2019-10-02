|
|
Edward J. Smerkar, 87, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019. He was born Nov. 24, 1931, in Irwin, a son of the late John and Ursula Smerkar, and was also preceded in death by sisters, Christina, Ella, Mary and Amelia; and brothers, Paul, Frank and Nicholas. He was a retired bus driver for Hempfield Area School District and was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He is survived by his wife of nearly 64 years, Betty J. (Kurpick) Smerkar; his son, Richard E. Smerkar and his wife, Barbara; grandsons, Matthew and Andrew (Aja); also numerous nieces and nephews.
At Ed's request, there will be no viewing. Private interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park. WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwin Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 10, 2019