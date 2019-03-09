Norwin Star Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Edwin Anzur
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edwin Anzur

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edwin Anzur Obituary
Edwin Anzur, 89, of North Huntingdon, formerly of Rillton, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at home, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was the son of the late Jerry and Mary (Grill) Anzur. Prior to his retirement, he was a carpenter for Shuster's Building Components and RWS Development. Ed was a lifelong member of the Shaner Sportsmen's Club. Ed enjoyed hunting, gardening and frequently sharing the harvest with friends and family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Irene F. (Hileman) Anzur. He is survived by his children, Nancy (Walter) Leseman, of Smithton, Marlon Eresh, of Acme, and Debbie (John) Frick, of North Huntingdon; six grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Respecting Edwin's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Arrangements are being handled by the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-783-1200.
Memorial contributions can be made to the at . For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now