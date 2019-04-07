Eileen H. Bender, 81, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at Walden's View, North Huntingdon. She was born July 20, 1937, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Michael and Stephanie (Lipinski) Koper. Prior to her retirement, Eileen was a mobility instructor for Pittsburgh Vision Services. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Bender. She is survived by her sons, Robert Bender and John Bender and his wife, Sharleen; daughter, Stefanie Bender; grandchildren, Nicholas and Eryk; and brothers, Raymond Koper and his wife, Shirley and Paul Koper and his wife, Linda.

Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Agnes Church, with Monsignor Paul Fitzmaurice officiating. Interment will be private in Restland Memorial Park, Monroeville.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pittsburgh Vision Services. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. Published in Norwin Star from Apr. 7 to Apr. 18, 2019