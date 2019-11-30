Home

Elaine M. Baker Obituary
Elaine M. Baker, 63, of North Huntingdon, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, from her long battle with cancer, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. Born in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of Joseph L. Scafuri and the late Charlotte (Pollock) Scafuri. She was a graduate of Indiana University of Pennsylvania, and a retired assistant bank manager at PNC Bank. An accomplished cookie baker, Grandma Lainey (the Queen of Fashion) spoiled her grandkids and stepgrandkids, and she enjoyed her support groups, trips to Jackson's Mill, W.Va., and shopping. Elaine is also survived by two children, David J. (Laura) Baker and Angela Baker; longtime partner and caregiver, Daniel J. Evans; stepchildren, Jenna Evans (Shawn) Magee, Gregory (Sarah) Evans and Nicholas Evans; her most important grandchildren, Sydney M. Baker, David H. Baker, Emma Kate Magee, Anna E. Magee and Theodore C. Evans; sister, Lori (Terry) Goodman; brothers, Joseph and Andrew Scafuri; several nieces and nephews; and her key support, Roberta Waltz.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made the "Let's Talk" Laryngectomy Support Group. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12, 2019
