Eleanor F. DeMichiei


1935 - 2019
Eleanor F. DeMichiei Obituary
Eleanor F. "Moche" (Jurgaitis) DeMichiei, 84, of North Huntingdon, formerly of Renton, died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, in Irwin. She was born Feb. 17, 1935, in New Kensington, a daughter of the late Joseph and Frances (Bagaciunas) Jurgaitis. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the accounts receivable department for ALCOA of New Kensington, and was at one time employed by Paper Craft of Pittsburgh. Moche was a member of the Italian Club, of Renton. She loved to garden and bake pies and was a very passionate political activist in the Renton area. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Merle A. "Cuddy" DeMichiei; and two sisters, Anna Zupick and Josephine Hirak. Surviving are two brothers, John Chasarik, of Mt. Pleasant, and Edward Chasarik, of New Kensington; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and a great-great nephew, Maxwell.
Friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. The family will conduct a funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home. Private interment will take place in Plum Creek Cemetery.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19, 2019
