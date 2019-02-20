Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Irwin, PA
Ernest R. Hunt Obituary
Ernest R. Hunt, 90, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Forbes Regional Hospital. He was born Jan. 27, 1929, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Edward and Alma Hunt. Prior to his retirement, Ernest was a union brick layer and a veteran of the Army. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Irwin, American Legion, White Oak, was an avid bowler and enjoyed hunting and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Alice Jane McConville Hunt; and son-in-law, William Thomas. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Hepner Hunt; sons, Robert Hunt and Gary Hunt; daughters, Shirley (Gerry) Hayburn, Diane (John) Hooper, Patty Thomas, Sue Bolla, Alice (Rob) Evans and Lori (Rick) Conrad; stepchildren, Michael (Jean) Hepner, Lauren (Jim) Godby, William (Mary) Hepner, James (Chris) Hepner and Mark (Caryll) Hepner; 23 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Irwin. Please go directly to the church. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Irwin. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 28, 2019
