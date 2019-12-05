|
Evelyn A. Makara, 92, of North Huntingdon, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. She was born Oct. 31, 1927, in Homestead, a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Horkavy. Prior to her retirement, Evelyn was a registered nurse and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Makara; daughter, Cynthia Stevens; and sisters, Lillian Dillabaugh and Irene Ingham. She is survived by her sons, Robert Makara and his wife, Elizabeth, Richard Makara and his wife, Susan, Ronald Makara and Raymond Makara; daughter, Ellen Woomer; son-in-law, Frank Stevens; 13 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to
Published in Norwin Star from Dec. 5 to Dec. 12, 2019