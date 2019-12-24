|
|
Evelyn Patricia O'Brien, 66, of Greensburg, died Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Jefferson Hills Hospital. She was born Jan. 8, 1953, in Pittsburgh and was a daughter of the late John Joseph and Evelyn Juanita (Wees) O'Brien. Prior to her retirement, she was a certified nurse's aide at Jeannette Hospital. She was a member of Norwin Christian Church, in North Huntingdon. Surviving are a son, David O'Brien and his wife Amanda, of Latrobe; three grandsons, Jonathan, Ian and Sarah; one brother, John "Jack" O'Brien and his wife, Karen, of Saxonburg; nephews, Sean (Wendy) O'Brien and Daniel (Melissa) O'Brien; and great-nephew and –nieces, Weston and Emma Hatch and Annie, Sophie, Juliet and Hayley O'Brien.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Norwin Christian Church, North Huntingdon. PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Dec. 24, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020