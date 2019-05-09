Francis "Frank" Albert Horvath, 56, of Broadway, N.C., passed away Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in his home, surrounded by family and friends. He was born in New Orleans, La., to Albert Steven Horvath and Mary McGreevy Horvath. His father preceded him in death. His life will be forever cherished in the lives of his daughter, Kristina Horvath and her fiance, Jason Proffitt, of Indian Trail, N.C. He is also survived by his beloved partner, Christina "Tina" Warren, of Broadway, N.C.; three siblings, Michael Horvath and wife, Patricia, Amy Roberts and husband, Bruce, and Albert "Chip" Horvath and wife, Jodie. He was a devoted grandfather to Kaden Melton, Katelyn Proffitt, and David Proffitt; and a loving uncle to six, Jeremy, Rachel, Devante, Jocelyn, Oliver, and Veronica. He was a highly skilled carpenter and handyman whose work provided for many throughout the years with his creative thoughts and willingness to go the extra mile. He never met a stranger and treated everyone that he encountered as if they were already a friend. His friendly demeanor and positive attitude was loved and will be missed beyond words.

In celebration of his life, the funeral was held Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at BRIDGES-CAMERON FUNERAL HOME, with Deacon Mark Westrick officiating, followed by a graveside service at Broadway Cemetery. Published in Norwin Star on May 9, 2019