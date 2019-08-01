Home

POWERED BY

Services
James F. Kutch Funeral Home
433 Lincoln Highway Rt. 30
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-4054
Resources
More Obituaries for Francis Cushion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Francis C. Cushion

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Francis C. Cushion Obituary
Francis C. "Fran" Cushion, 90, of Rankin, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Rankin, along with his late wife, Betty June Cushion. He was the loving father of Greg Cushion (wife Jane) and Carla Giacchino; and grandfather of Liza Cushion (husband Rob), Nicholas Cushion, Jeffrey Cushion, the late Anthony Giacchino, Vincent Giacchino (wife Brittney) and Salvatore Giacchino. Fran was a Navy veteran and retired from US Steel Carrie Furnace in Rankin. He enjoyed watching sports and golfing with his friends and watching his grandchildren grow. Fran is survived by sister, Evelyn Minkel; and brother, David James Cushion; and was preceded in death by his brother, Michael.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 107 Fourth Ave., Rankin, PA 15104, 412-271-6322. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in Good Shepherd Parish Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Braddock Hills. Interment will follow with full military honors at All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery.
www.kutchfuneralhome.org.
Published in Norwin Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Francis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now