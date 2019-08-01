|
|
Francis C. "Fran" Cushion, 90, of Rankin, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was a lifelong resident of Rankin, along with his late wife, Betty June Cushion. He was the loving father of Greg Cushion (wife Jane) and Carla Giacchino; and grandfather of Liza Cushion (husband Rob), Nicholas Cushion, Jeffrey Cushion, the late Anthony Giacchino, Vincent Giacchino (wife Brittney) and Salvatore Giacchino. Fran was a Navy veteran and retired from US Steel Carrie Furnace in Rankin. He enjoyed watching sports and golfing with his friends and watching his grandchildren grow. Fran is survived by sister, Evelyn Minkel; and brother, David James Cushion; and was preceded in death by his brother, Michael.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 107 Fourth Ave., Rankin, PA 15104, 412-271-6322. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in Good Shepherd Parish Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Braddock Hills. Interment will follow with full military honors at All Saints Braddock Catholic Cemetery.
www.kutchfuneralhome.org.
Published in Norwin Star from Aug. 1 to Aug. 8, 2019