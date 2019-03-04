Frank A. Jones, 55, of Irwin, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at his home. He was born April 5, 1963, in Jeannette to the late Ernest J. "Bucky" and Anna (Orsino) Jones. He was the owner of Frank Jones Electrical Services of Irwin and was at a time employed in maintenance tech for Ventana USA of Export. He was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Irwin and a social member of the Fairmont Hahntown Volunteer Fire Department and the Italian Miners Society of Hahntown. Frank was a motorcycle and classic car enthusiast and enjoyed participating in and attending bike runs and car cruises throughout the area. Surviving are his wife, Joda (Gutt) Jones; their daughter, Hunter Conn, of Irwin; a brother, Bruce Jones, of Virginia Beach, Va.; nieces and nephew Savannah (Josh) Agne, Austin and Madison Jones; great-niece Zelda; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his beloved canine companion, Bailey.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Ron Wakeman officiating.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to All But Furgotten, c/o Cassie's Top Dog Grooming, 70 Carpenter Lane, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurse's aides and the entire staff at 7 West UPMC Shadyside for the excellent care they extended to Frank during the past two years. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.