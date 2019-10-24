Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary A. Freeman


1951 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary A. Freeman Obituary
Gary A. Freeman, 68, of Pittsburgh, formerly of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. He was born Jan. 11, 1951, in Wilkinsburg, a son of the late John G. and Viola M. (Boone) Freeman. He was a graduate of Norwin High School, Class of 1969, and was a Marine veteran serving during the Vietnam Conflict. He enjoyed sports and was a Pittsburgh sports fan. He is survived by his siblings, Donna Lee (Robert) Miller, of Connecticut, John G. Freeman II and Donald C. (Mary) Freeman, both of Florida, Robert S. Freeman, of North Huntingdon, and Margie L. (Jeff) Miller, of Texas; also nieces and nephews.
A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Mars Hill Cemetery. WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin, is in charge of arrangements.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now