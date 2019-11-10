Home

POWERED BY

Services
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Resources
More Obituaries for Genevieve Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Genevieve Hughes


1927 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Genevieve Hughes Obituary
Genevieve "Gen" (McNally) Hughes, 92, a lifelong resident of Irwin, passed away Friday, Nov. 8., 2019, at Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. She was born March 20, 1927, in Irwin, a daughter of the late Edward P. and Sarah (Fallas) McNally. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin; also a member of the Lioness Club, of Deep Creek, Md., and the Norwin Elks of Irwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William R. "Ron" Hughes; a daughter, Monica Hughes; and sisters and brother, Arthur McNally, Sara Cushing and Veronica Terhorst. Surviving are two children, Charity MacDonald and her husband, Ron, of Surfside Beach, S.C., and Dr. Mark G. Hughes, DPT, and his wife, Pattie, of Acme; one granddaughter, Maggie Sistek, of Mt. Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews. A special thanks to Redstone Highlands and Redstone Hospice for the love, support, and care they extended to Genevieve during her time there.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Awareness of Pittsburgh, 1133 S. Braddock Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15218. To send online condolences please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Nov. 10 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Genevieve's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -