SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
12:30 PM
Immaculate Conception Church
Irwin, PA
Genevieve L. Fink


1925 - 2019
Genevieve L. Fink Obituary
Genevieve L. "Millie" Fink, 94, of Cranberry Township, formerly of North Huntingdon, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. She was born April 29, 1925, in Star Junction, a daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Michael Larence. She was a former employee of W.T. Grant Co. at Norwin Shopping Center and was formerly active with St. Agnes Emerald Club and the Golden Echos at Immaculate Conception Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Francis L. "Frye" Fink; and siblings, Mary Tomkovicz, Walter Lawrence, and Edward, Frank, and Stanley Larence. She is survived by her daughter, Janice (Donald) Emert, of Cranberry Township; her grandchildren, Scott (Sue) Emert, Lori (A.J.) Sedlak, and Diane (Todd) Bookwalter; her great-grandchildren Aaron, Stephanie, Madelyn, Emily, Katelyn, and Allison; also numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin. Parting prayers will be at noon, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:30 p.m. in Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Immaculate Conception Church, 308 2nd St., Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 9, 2020
