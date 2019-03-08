Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
George L. Glagola


George L. Glagola Obituary
George L. Glagola, 74, of North Huntingdon, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born Jan. 7, 1945, in Wilmington, Del., a son of the late George and Blanche (Nicholas) Glagola. Prior to his retirement, George was a slicing technician for Verizon and a member of St. Agnes Parish. He enjoyed playing softball, basketball and volleyball, and enjoyed listening to oldies music. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Virginia Logesky Glagola; son, George Glagola; daughters, Gia Sanders and her husband, Jay, and Kristen Wassel; grandchildren, Caden and Sarah; and lifetime friend, Jim Barry.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel, with Monsignor Paul Fitzmaurice officiating.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Anne Home, Greensburg. The family would like to thank Allegheny Healthcare Hospice for their loving care and compassion they provided for George, and also for all of the love and support they received from family and friends during this difficult time. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 14, 2019
