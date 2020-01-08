Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Agnes Church
North Huntingdon, PA
Giovanni Tommasi


1938 - 2020
Giovanni Tommasi Obituary
Giovanni Tommasi, 81, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. He was born Oct. 30, 1938, in Sicily, Italy, a son of the late Emanuele and Rosa Nani Tommasi. Giovanni worked in the textiles manufacturing industry and was a member of St. Agnes Parish. He enjoyed gardening, cooking and watching Italian soccer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 54 years, Rosa Tommasi, and his sister, Giusepina Pepi. He is survived by his son, Elio Tommasi and his wife, Dawn; daughter, Rosa DeFeo and her husband, James; grandchildren, Gabby (Matt), Sabrina, Giovanni, James, Elaina and Elio; sisters, Lena Bonesio, Gina Nicosia and Giovanna Interliggi; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon, with Monsignor Paul Fitzmaurice officiating. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Irwin.
Published in Norwin Star from Jan. 8 to Jan. 16, 2020
