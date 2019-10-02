|
|
Gregory C. Gongaware, 56, of North Irwin, died Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. He was born Oct. 10, 1962, in Jeannette, son of Marjorie Gongaware Samios, of Irwin, and the late Grover Gongaware, and stepson of Nicholas Samios. Greg was an avid golfer and enjoyed photography and classic television shows. In addition to his mother and stepfather, he is survived by a son, Derek Gongaware, and his wife, Amy, of Mt. Pleasant; three sisters, Lori Cipra, of North Huntingdon, Renee Leszczynski, of Greensburg, Kristen Gongaware, of North Huntingdon; brother, Thomas Gongaware, of North Huntingdon; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 300 Penn Center Blvd., Suite 602, Pittsburgh, PA 15235. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 10, 2019