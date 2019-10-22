Home

POWERED BY

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Kunkle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry J. Kunkle Sr.


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harry J. Kunkle Sr. Obituary
Harry J. Kunkle Sr., 86, of Adamsburg, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. He was born Sept. 16, 1933, in Greensburg, a son of the late Charles and Phoebe (Landis) Kunkle. Harry was an animal lover and supported the Humane Society. He was a retired employee of Jeannette Glass Co. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by children, Ronald and Kari Lee Kunkle; and siblings, Charles Kunkle, Leona Hertzog and Mary Ellen Sowa. He is survived by his wife, Sharon D. (Drury) Kunkle; his children, Mary Patricia Nolan, Harry J. (Holli) Kunkle Jr., Tammy (Ronald) Peer, Michelle (Joe) Znidarzich, Louann (James) Salas, Charmane (Chip) Morrison and Vance (Sandy) Bibel; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; his pet cats, Bandit and Samantha; also nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will follow at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Pet Friends, PO Box 484, Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
Download Now