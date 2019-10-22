|
|
Harry J. Kunkle Sr., 86, of Adamsburg, died Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. He was born Sept. 16, 1933, in Greensburg, a son of the late Charles and Phoebe (Landis) Kunkle. Harry was an animal lover and supported the Humane Society. He was a retired employee of Jeannette Glass Co. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by children, Ronald and Kari Lee Kunkle; and siblings, Charles Kunkle, Leona Hertzog and Mary Ellen Sowa. He is survived by his wife, Sharon D. (Drury) Kunkle; his children, Mary Patricia Nolan, Harry J. (Holli) Kunkle Jr., Tammy (Ronald) Peer, Michelle (Joe) Znidarzich, Louann (James) Salas, Charmane (Chip) Morrison and Vance (Sandy) Bibel; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; his pet cats, Bandit and Samantha; also nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will follow at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Pet Friends, PO Box 484, Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Oct. 22 to Oct. 31, 2019