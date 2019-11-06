|
Helen Marie (McKenna) Waite, 86, a lifelong resident of Irwin, passed from this earth to be with our Lord Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Helen was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt, who cherished life and made the lives of those around her a much better place. She was the daughter of the late James and Mary McKenna. Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband of 54 years, Raymond M. Waite. Born May 14, 1933, she celebrated life in a loving way with her family and friends. Helen was a devout Catholic and longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin, where she was a member of the Christian Mothers/Woman Guild, served on the Pro-Life Committee and volunteered in many other capacities. She was a graduate of Irwin High School. Helen was an active member of the ARC of Westmoreland and president of the Irwin sub-unit. Helen was most recently residing at the Beatty Pointe Village independent living facility, where she sparked the lives of many in her short stay there. She loved walking through Irwin, praying the rosary, cooking and entertaining, vacationing, spending time with her family, and volunteering her time and loved to help anyone who crossed her path. She was a caretaker to many individuals in their time of need. She will be deeply missed by her five cherished children, Ann Grossman and her husband, Steve, of Clayton, N.C., Raymond Waite Jr., of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, Harry Waite, of Irwin, James Waite and his wife, Zauyah, of Pittsburgh, and Catherine Collins and her husband, Robert, of Monroeville; 10 adored grandchildren, Erica Connor, Matt Grossman, Jackie Siekmann, Mary Beth Butler, Kelsey, Sierra, Emma, Ian, Spencer (Waite), and Elena Collins; three loved great-grandchildren, Piper and Presley Siekmann and Blake Connor; and six loving siblings, Jimmy, Kay, Donald, Bob, Lyn and Bill.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at OTT FUNERAL HOME, 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 8:40 a.m. Saturday, followed by a 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in Immaculate Conception Church. Interment will follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Special Olympics Pennsylvania-Westmoreland County, 2570 Boulevard of the Generals, Suite 124, Norristown, PA 19403, or Immaculate Conception Church, 308 Second St., Irwin, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 14, 2019