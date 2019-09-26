Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
View Map
Helen Pilipovich


1928 - 2019
Helen Pilipovich Obituary
Helen Pilipovich, 91, of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. She was born Feb. 10, 1928, in Duquesne, a daughter of the late John and Julia (Palagyi) Ballas. Helen was owner/operator of the Korner Tavern for 57 years. She was a member of Hungarian Reformed Church, Duquesne, longtime member of the North Huntingdon Democratic Club, and VFW Post 781 Ladies Auxiliary. She loved visiting casinos and cooking. She was preceded in death by her husband, Victor Pilipovich; son, Keith; brothers, John, Robert and Steve Ballas; and sisters, Margaret Pivarnic, Katy Podomnik, Betty McCallum, Gazella Agopoff and Lillian Fuhoski. She is survived by her sons, Victor Pilipovich Jr. and his wife, Linda, Stephen Pilipovich and his wife, Margaret and David Pilipovich; sisters, Pearl Cifaldi and Sally Corso; grandchildren, Meigan (Miss Priss) Nicolai, Allison (David) Guaspari, Julia (Stefan) Pellegrini, Stephanie (Shawn) Storer, David L. Pilipovich and Ashley Pilipovich; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Hungarian Reformed Cemetery, West Mifflin.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hungarian Reformed Church, 1411 Kennedy Ave., Duquesne, PA 15110. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Sept. 26 to Oct. 3, 2019
