|
|
Henry F. Heer Jr., 67, of Yulee, Fla., formerly of North Huntingdon, peacefully made his journey to heaven, with family by his side, Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019.He was the loving and treasured father of Jason (Elizabethtown, N.C.), Gregory (Yulee, Fla.), Elisa (Rock Hill, S.C.), Christina (Yulee, Fla.), and the late Brian Heer (Yulee, Fla.). Henry is survived by his parents, Henry and Patricia Heer (Irwin); his brother, Kenneth (Johnica); and sister, Linda Nobles (Clay). He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He was a diehard Steelers fan. He may have left Pittsburgh many years ago but always loved and supported the Black and Gold. He was a volunteer firefighter for many years. He dedicated both his professional and spare time to the Boy Scouts of America. He was also an active member of Nassau County Moose Lodge No. 2352 (Yulee, Fla.). He dedicated his entire life to guiding and helping so many people within the community whenever and wherever he could.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla.
Published in Norwin Star on Oct. 31, 2019