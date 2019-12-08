Home

POWERED BY

Services
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Resources
More Obituaries for Iona Diamond
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iona G. Diamond


1930 - 05
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Iona G. Diamond Obituary
Iona G. Diamond, 89, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. She was born May 15, 1930, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Orie (Davis) Bowman. Iona was a member of St. Agnes Parish and AARP 3221 North Huntingdon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Diamond; brother, Frank Bender; and sisters, June Bennett and Hazel Wood. She is survived by her children, Patricia Peripanos and her husband, Gus, James Diamond and his wife, Betty, Judy Pozzuto, Richard Diamond and his wife, Chris; sister, Velma Mimnaugh; 10 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, McKeesport.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or . www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Dec. 8 to Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Iona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -