J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
James D. Salsgiver


1950 - 12
James D. Salsgiver Obituary
James D. Salsgiver, 68, of Jeannette, died Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Excela Health, Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. He was born Dec. 20, 1950, in Pittsburgh. He was the son of the late Daniel and Mary Lou (Roche) Salsgiver. Prior to his retirement, James was employed as a regional supervisor for Midas Muffler. He was a Vietnam War veteran, serving in the Marine Corps. Surviving are his four children, Shane Harvey, of Port Angles, Wash., Chris Dufala, of Clearwater, Fla., Justin Salsgiver, of Jeannette, and Melanie Barnes, of Irwin; his former wife, Barbara Salsgiver, of Connellsville; and siblings, Patricia Thompson, of North Huntingdon, and Thomas Salsgiver, of Delmont. James is also survived by nine grandchildren; and his lifelong friend, Richard Serraro.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park in Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1000 Liberty Ave., No. 16006, Pittsbugh, PA 15222. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Aug. 25 to Sept. 12, 2019
