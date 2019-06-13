James N. "Culby" Culbertson, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in his home. He was born July 4, 1951, in Pittsburgh, son of the late James N. Sr. and Esther (Calabrese) Culbertson. Culby worked as a bartender at Shafton Fireman's Club, was a retired employee of the State Correctional Institute at Pittsburgh and was a former employee of Westinghouse Electric Corp., East Pittsburgh. He was very proud of his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. Culby was also a baseball coach. He is survived by his companion, Patti Schanck; the mother of his children, Sharon Hurst Culbertson; his children, Renee Saello (Dino Saello), and Jeff Culbertson and his wife, Jessica. Culby is also survived by his grandchildren, Alaynna Sisley and her husband, Darien, and Hailee and Ethen Culbertson; and his great-grandchildren, Braelynn and Estella Sisley.

At Culby's request, there will be no viewing. The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 17, 2019, at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made on his behalf to VVA Chapter 862 ATTN: Larry Googins, 110 Hamilton Court, Baden, PA 15005. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com. Published in Norwin Star from June 13 to June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary