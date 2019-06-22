James R. Burd, 61, of North Huntingdon, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, June 20, 2019, after a courageous three-year battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born Aug. 31, 1957, in Latrobe, a son of the late Don and Mary Lou (Riffle) Burd. He is survived by his loving wife of 34 years, Susan L. (Hart) Burd. They were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Jenna and Maura, whom he cherished beyond words. He is also survived by a brother, Donny Burd; sister, Darlene Burd; and numerous nieces and nephews. Jim was employed as an account analyst for Ferguson Integrated Services of Latrobe. He was a member of The Church, Sutersville. He was also a former captain in the Derry Volunteer Fire Department and was active with the Patriots Drum and Bugle Corps when he was younger. Jim touched many lives and will be greatly missed.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. A funeral service will be held Tuesday in The Church, 1683 Mars Hill Road, Sutersville, PA 15083, with the Rev. Frank Rocco officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon.

Published in Norwin Star from June 22 to July 4, 2019