1956 - 2019
James W. Byard Obituary
James W. Byard, 62, of Irwin, died Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at home. He was born Sept. 21, 1956, in McKeesport, a son of the late William Dal and Marion E. (Geruschat) Byard, and was also preceded in death by his twin brother, Jeffrey C. Byard. He was a graduate of Penn State University and was employed by Shred-it, Pittsburgh. He is survived by his siblings, Robert D. Byard, of Columbus, Ohio, and Karen M. (Phillip) Gregar, of Trafford; and nieces and nephews.
There will be no viewing. Private interment will be in Jefferson Memorial Park. Arrangements are being handled by the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin.
Those wishing may contribute to the . For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 29, 2019
