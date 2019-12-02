|
|
Jane (Parker) Kondrad, 83, formerly of Irwin, Hempfield Township, died Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Seneca Place, Verona. She was born May 4, 1932, in Butler, a daughter of the late Kenneth and Mattie (Wick) Parker, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Francis "Ted" Kondrad. She was a former schoolteacher in the Hempfield Area School District, having spent most of her career at Manor Elementary School. Although her mind and body failed her at the end, her faith remained strong, and she is now at peace with the Lord. She is survived by her daughters, Lisa (Mark) Lowry, of Ponte Verde, Fla., Michele (Mike) Santicola, of Moon Township, and Debbie (Paul) Gustafson, of Cheswick; her grandchildren, Sam, Jake, Abby, and Maddie Lowry, Sarah and Michael Santicola, and Noah and Sophia Gustafson; and a brother, James (Cathy) Parker, of Delmont.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held Wednesday. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Michael Trella Foundation at www.trella27.com. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 12, 2019