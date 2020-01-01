|
Janet I. (Gundy) Schiavone, 80, of Irwin, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019. She was born Dec. 8, 1939, in Duquesne and was a daughter of the late Albert and Elise Gundy. She worked in the drive-through of Wendy's Restaurant in Irwin for more than 23 years before retiring. She loved to golf, bowl and travel once a year to Las Vegas and enjoyed coffee with her close friend and neighbor Susan. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Donna May and Bobbi Jeanne, and brother Albert. She is survived by her husband of more than 63 years, Joseph C. Schiavone; children, Joseph (Marcy) Schiavone, of Greensburg, Michael (Mary) Schiavone, of Harrison City, Kenny Schiavone, of Pittsburgh, and James Schiavone, Ralph (Roxane) Schiavone and Robert (Denise) Schiavone, all of Irwin; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her sister, Jonella.
Friends and family will be received from 4 p.m. until time of service at 8 p.m. Thursday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200.
Memorial contributions can be made to the at . For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Jan. 1 to Jan. 9, 2020