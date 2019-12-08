|
|
Janice J. Brisbine, 83, of Greensburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. She was born Oct. 12, 1936, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Clarence D. and Dorothy (Baum) Brown. Prior to her retirement, Janice worked for S and T Bank in Irwin in the mortgage department. She was a member of Norwin Church of the Nazarene and was involved with the keenagers at the Norwin Alliance Church. She enjoyed cooking, baking, especially around Christmas, crocheting baby quilts and afghans and attending church with her grandchildren. Although her mind and body failed her at the end, Janice's faith remained strong, and she is now at peace with the Lord. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence A. Brisbine; son, Clarence "Joe" Brisbine; grandson, Shawn Brisbine; and brothers, Melvin D. and Paul J. Brown. She is survived by her son, Gary Brisbine (Kathy); daughter-in-law, Leslie Brisbine; grandchildren, Ryan, Brandon, Chris (Alicia), Evan and Amber; great-grandchildren, Mariah, Andrianna, Luke, Avalina, Raymond, Evelyn and Gabriel; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann and Carol; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Harrold Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Norwin Church of the Nazarene. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Dec. 8 to Dec. 19, 2019