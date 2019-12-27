Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
Jay M. Pushinsky


1957 - 2019
Jay M. Pushinsky Obituary
Jay M. Pushinsky, 62, of Harrison City, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019. He was born May 4, 1957, in Jeannette, a son of the late Michael and Mary Belle (Kemerer) Pushinsky. Jay was a 1975 graduate of Penn Trafford Senio High School and was a custodian maintenance worker for Seton Hill College, Pac Center and janitor for Westmoreland County Community College. He enjoyed camping with his family at Mirror Lake Campground and Madison KOA, was an avid Steelers fan and played Santa Claus for the Post 781 and the campground. He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Amy Thornton Pushinsky; daughter, Marlena Cunha and her husband, Carl; brother, Larry Pushinsky and his wife, Carolyn; and grandchildren, Austin Pushinsky, Emily, Paige, Carl Jr. Cunha and Daniel Hysong-Cunha.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The ALS Association Western PA Chapter, 416 Lincoln Ave., Millvale, PA 15209. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
