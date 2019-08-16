|
Jerold E. Gesmond, 51, of Texas, formerly of McKeesport, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Texas. Jerold was born Dec. 5, 1967, in McKeesport, the son of Gerald and Sharyn (Fontana) Gesmond. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Joseph and Emma Gesmond, and Joseph and Philomena Fontana. He is survived by his wife, Jayne Gesmond, of Texas; a daughter, Chrisdi Hampton and her husband, D.J., of Texas; and a son, Gerold Gesmond, of Florida; granddaughter, Abigail Hampton, of Texas; sisters, Renee Ely and her husband, David, of McDonald, and Natalie Easler and her husband, Paul, of Pittsburgh; nieces, Mia and Emma Ely and Gianna Easler; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church. Everyone please meet at church. Interment to follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., Irwin.
