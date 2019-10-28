Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Jerome F. Conrad


1939 - 2019
Jerome F. Conrad Obituary
Jerome F. "Jerry" Conrad, 80, of North Huntingdon, died Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his home. He was born June 11, 1939, in Larimer, a son of Jerome and Bertha (Dirling) Conrad. Prior to his retirement, Jerry worked as an ironworker for 30 years. He traveled to many states to work, finally transferring to Pittsburgh Ironworker Local No. 3; he also worked as a regional sales manager for Schwaab Inc. for 17 years. He served as Eucharistic minister at St. Agnes Church in North Huntingdon. He was a commissioner of the Westmoreland County Youth Commission since 1994; as a member of the Irwin Lions for 21 years, he served as president three times; he sang with the Irwin Male Chorus for 30 years and served as vice president; and Jerry was judge of elections for 10 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving first wife, Brenda (Kolesar) Conrad, and a brother, Kenneth Conrad. Surviving are his wife, Lorraine R. Conrad; children, Jerry Conrad, Stephanie Conrad, Adam MacPherson, Aaron (Linda) MacPherson and Joy (Todd) Montgomery; daughter-in-law, Denise (Bill) Frischolz; grandchildren, Adam MacPherson, Todd (Kayla) Montgomery, Bradley, Nicholas and Joelle Montgomery, and Dustin and Brandt (Misty) MacPherson, Cassie and Eli Frischolz, Paula and Amanda Miller, and Ashley (Joe) Mailki; great-grandchildren, Sierra and Wade MacPherson, and Griffin and Leighton Hoodwonic, Shelby and Liam Mailki; brother and sisters Edward (Sandi) Conrad, Linda Andiorio and Susan Barksdale; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Conrad; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at OTT FUNERAL HOME, 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Oct. 28 to Nov. 7, 2019
