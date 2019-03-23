Jerome Wright, 84, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born June 15, 1934, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Walter W. and Sophie Wright. Prior to his retirement, Jerry was an information systems manager for WESCO and a veteran of the Army. He was a member of St. Agnes Parish and enjoyed attending air shows, train shows, all Norwin community events and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife, Jane Schroer Wright; sons, Walter Wright and his wife, Bridget and Jerry Wright Jr. and his wife, Faith; daughters, Marsha Meyers and Kathy Novacek and her husband, Dave; grandchildren, Charlie (Jamie), Brianna, A.J. Randi, Katie and Tally; great-granddaughter, Savannah; and sister, Lori Whelan.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, in St. Agnes Church, with Monsignor Paul Fitzmaurice officiating. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the s. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. Published in Norwin Star from Mar. 23 to Apr. 4, 2019