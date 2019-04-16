Jo Ann (Voich) Frye, 83, of New Stanton, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 4, 1936, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Eli Jr. and Katherine (Markovich) Voich. Prior to her retirement, she was employed in the housekeeping department of the Westmoreland County Courthouse. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Frye; a son, Larry Frye; a daughter, Tammy Lynn Frye; and a sister, Nancy Hilton. Surviving are two sons, Terry Frye and his wife, Bonnie, of Mt. Pleasant, and Timmy Frye, of New Stanton; a daughter-in-law, Deborah Frye, of Youngwood; many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters and brother, Mary Demangone, of Latrobe, Mildred Andrekaic, of North Huntingdon, and Jerry Voich and his wife, Sandi, of Clarion; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held Thursday in the funeral home at a time to be announced. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to caregivers Debbie, Dana, Wendy, B.J. and Justine for the loving care they gave to Jo Ann. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to for the Cure, Attn: Donation Service, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas TX 75265-0309.