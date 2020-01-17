|
Joan (Messina) Bachorski, 66, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at her home. She was born Dec. 11, 1953, in Highland Park, Ill., the daughter of the late William and Jane (Vitullo) Messina. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon, and the Italian Sons and Daughters of America, in McKeesport. She was a 1971 graduate of McKeesport High School and received her bachelor's degree in speech and hearing therapy in 1975 at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Surviving are her husband of 43 years, Thomas M. Bachorski; two daughters, Sabrina Safranski and her husband, Brad, of Columbia, Md., and Kristin McGhee and her husband, David, of Mishawaka, Ind.; grandchildren, Kateri and Arthur Safranski; a brother, William Messina and his wife, Barbara, of Glenshaw; a sister, Marianne Kostelnik and her husband, Vince, of North Huntingdon; father-in-law, Henry Bachorski, of Plum; an aunt, Carmella Patterson; sisters- and brothers-in-law; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 8:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, followed by a 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Nashville, TN 38105, or , 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 23, 2020