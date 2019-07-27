|
Joanne I. (Pezze) Agnew, 85, of Irwin, died Thursday, July 25, 2019, at her home. She was born May 6, 1934, in Irwin, a daughter of the late John (Giovanni) and Josephine (Domenegato) Pezze. Joanne worked as secretary for Femco and ComTrol, and also for Magistrate Martha Medich, in Irwin. Joanne loved to spend time with her grandsons, always having an adventure; she enjoyed playing bridge, early morning breakfasts with Almeda, and late-night visits to casinos and Larimer Firehall with Norm and Maryanne. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, in Irwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Dolly Pekarsky; and a brother, Norman Pezze. Joanne was the wife of the late Thomas Agnew; mother of Jody Schmitt and her husband, Daniel, of Hempfield; grandmother of Ryan and Tanner Schmitt; sister of John Pezze, of Larimer; and several nieces and nephews. A heartfelt thank you to our caregiver, Kelly DiLorenzo, we are forever grateful for her hutzpah.
Friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday in Immaculate Conception Church. Please go directly to the church. Private interment will take place in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Norwin Public Library, 100 Caruthers Lane, North Huntingdon, PA 15642, or to the , 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from July 27 to Aug. 8, 2019