Joanne P. Danko, 72, of Rankin passed away peacefully Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of the late Paul and Mary (Molnar) Danko; loving sister of the late Paul M. Danko, and the late Bernard Danko; survived by niece, Jackie Hooper; and nephews, Bill, Walt, Paul, and Nick; also several great-nieces and great-nephews; and many wonderful longtime friends. Joanne retired from Deloitte (CPA Firm) after 37 years.
Friends were received Saturday at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 107 Fourth Ave., Rankin. Mass of Christian burial was Saturday at St. John Fisher Catholic Church, Churchill.
Published in Norwin Star on Feb. 14, 2019