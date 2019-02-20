Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Agnes Church
11400 St. Agnes Lane
North Huntingdon, PA
John A. Manz


John A. Manz Obituary
John A. Manz, 90, of North Huntingdon, died Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, in Redstone Highlands, Greensburg. He was born July 6, 1928, in Pittsburgh, to the late Joseph and Anna M. (Thomas) Manz. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a truck driver for Teamsters Local No. 30 of Jeannette. He was a member of St. Agnes Church, in North Huntingdon. He was an Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He was the last of six brothers who served in World War II, Korea and the Pacific. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Mary (O'Malley) Manz; and his children, John J., Kathy Helton, Thomas J., Mark P. and his wife, Donna, and Michael W. Manz; four grandchildren, Adam Helton, Laura Lucas (Helton), Patrick and Bryan Manz; and two great-grandchildren, Sydney Lucas and Conor Helton.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial celebrated in St. Agnes Church. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Pittsburgh.
The family suggests, in lieu flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Agnes Church 11400 St. Agnes Lane, North Huntingdon, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 28, 2019
